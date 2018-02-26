Oklahoma man, woman assaulted during home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are looking for two suspects involved in an early morning home invasion and shooting.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, it happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday at the Lakeside Village apartment complex in the 6300 block of W. Wilshire Blvd.

A woman was returning home after dropping off her children at school when she noticed two men in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said the men told her they were having car issues, which is when she went to find her husband.

"The two men were standing at the door, actually forced their way in," Knight said. "Both people were assaulted, the male and the female were assaulted. The male was shot multiple times."

Officials said the female victim was also allegedly sexually assaulted.

Brionna Rice lives two buildings down from the couple with her husband and two children. She told News 4 she heard at least two gunshots.

"I didn’t really think anybody was going to be injured in it, because it was so early in the morning," Rice said. "I kind of stayed inside my house. I actually took my son to school later today because I didn’t want to leave and have anything go on, but I was pretty scared."

She said she didn't see much but she did notice what she described as a "red flag."

"I did see like a white vehicle parked, a car that wasn’t familiar to me parked right in front of my complex," Rice said. "There’s pretty usual cars that are parked in front of the apartment complex, the ones that are living there. So, any unusual car is pretty alarming for anyone that lives there."

Rice told us this not the first time police have been called to the complex. Over the summer, she said she broke up a fight.

"I’m not sure if they were young teenage guys or what it was, but they were trying to start fights with people at cars and actually had found someone to start a fight with and started beating him very viciously and his girlfriend," she said. "This apartment complex is not necessarily a bad apartment complex. Things don’t really happen bad here but, because we are on such a bad street, I would say close to Lyrewood, I definitely want to consider moving."

We asked police whether they get a lot of calls regarding that complex. They said "nothing stands out" about the Lakeside Village in terms of reported crimes.

Authorities said the female victim in the latest case rushed her husband to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Police said there is no definitive description of the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.