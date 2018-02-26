Owners of Paul’s Valley antique store arrested for major pot grow operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAUL’S VALLEY, Okla. – Deputies arrested a Garvin County couple accused of maintaining a marijuana grow operation in their home, and are not investigating the couple’s Paul’s Valley antique shop.

Kerri and Joshua Bishop were arrested over the weekend when investigators discovered the cultivation operation at their home. DHS is now monitoring the care of their two children.

Deputies seized 65 marijuana plants, three pounds of marijuana being kept in jars, and marijuana growing equipment. Deputies said they found evidence the couple were extracting CBD oil from the marijuana. Investigators called it a sophisticated growing operation, harvesting the illegal substance for distribution.

The antique store on North Oak Street was searched on Monday morning. CBD oils and other hemp related products that can be consumed were seized. Investigators are now testing those to determine if the levels of THC found are legal.

Neighbors near the store said they were surprised to learn the Bishops may be running a less savory business on top of the antique shop.

“Very seldom see any cars over there so I would never expect for that place to be something that’s getting busted,” Betty Bynum said.

“I always looked at them as just a couple running a business,” Megan Saunders said. “it is a cute little antique store and they’re just two really nice people.”

Now the couple are each charged with cultivation of a controlled substance, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit a felony, failure to display tax stamp, possession of drug proceeds, and child neglect.