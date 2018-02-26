× Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting at hotel in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting at a hotel in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Courtyard by Marriott in the 1500 block of Highland Park in reference to a vagrant walking the halls asking for money.

When the officer arrived at the scene he located the suspect, Haydon Taylor, 25, in a hallway on the third floor.

Police say the suspect pulled a knife out and confronted the officer.

The officer gave verbal commands for the suspect to put the knife down.

However, officials say Taylor did not comply with the orders and started towards the officer with the knife out.

The officer discharged his firearm and struck the suspect.

Medical attention was provided and EMSA was called to the scene.

Taylor was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The officer was not injured in this incident.

He has been placed on paid administrative leave.