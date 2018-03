× Reports of Instant Pots overheating

INSTANT POT” IS IN HOT WATER OVER REPORTS OF MELTED MULTI-COOKERS.

IN A FACEBOOK POST, “INSTANT POT” SAYS IT HAS RECEIVED “A SMALL NUMBER OF REPORTS” OF THE “GEM 65 EIGHT-IN-ONE MULTICOOKERS” OVERHEATING.

THE COMPANY SAYS THAT CAN RESULT IN “LOCALIZED MELTING DAMAGE TO THE UNDERSIDE OF THE PRODUCT.”

“INSTANT POT” SAYS IT BELIEVES THE PROBLEM ONLY AFFECTS BATCHCODES 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, AND 1746.

THE FOUR-DIGIT BATCHCODE IS AT THE BOTTOM RIGHT OF THE SILVER LABEL ON THE UNDERSIDE OF PRODUCT.

“INSTANT POT” HAS NOT YET ISSUED A RECALL, BUT SAYS IT’S “WORKING COOPERATIVELY WITH THE U-S CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION.”

THE COMPANY SAYS IT WILL BE PROVIDING MORE INFORMATION ABOUT HOW TO RECEIVE A REPLACEMENT PRODUCT.

IN THE MEANTIME, CONSUMERS WITH THE AFFECTED MODELS SHOULD STOP USING THEM IMMEDIATELY.