SandRidge Energy lays off dozens of employees

OKLAHOMA CITY – A well-known energy company laid off dozens of employees on Monday.

According to the Journal Record, SandRidge Energy laid off 80 people on Monday in a move to reduce the company’s general and administrative costs.

Interim CEO Bill Griffin said that the company is focused on becoming as efficient as possible.

“As part of the company’s previously announced commitment to reduce go-forward costs, it was necessary to restructure the organization to best align with the revised strategic plan. Workforce reductions are extremely difficult. At SandRidge, we are committed to the honor and dignity of our employees and want to acknowledge the significant contributions of those departing,” SandRidge officials said in a statement to KFOR.

Over the past few years, hundreds of employees have been laid off from the company.