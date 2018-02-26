Shawnee High School football team cleans up after ice storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - On a rare beautiful February afternoon, at Shawnee High School, there is no spring football practice.

The team is not picking up coverages. They are picking up branches.

Last week, ice storms left Shawnee blanketed in ice - pretty but destructive.

With downed limbs everywhere, the situation got Head Coach Billy Brown working and thinking.

"I was out cutting my own limbs, and it's tough work to do," Brown said. "I was just thinking, you know, the older people and disabled veterans mainly, what they have to do... We need some community service to do, and now would be a good time to do it."

With chainsaws and a lot of man power, the Wolves make short work of it.

“It's always been a big thing for me to help around town and all that, especially for these younger guys to get a look at what life is going to be like helping out people, just get a better manner with everything," said Senior Lineman Parker Greenwood.

Ramona Rogers' husband is ex Navy. The team's willingness to help has her shook up.

“My husband has cancer," Rogers said. "It's hard for him to go out and do a lot of physical stuff. It's a blessing. I'm glad we’ve got coaches with servants hearts."

The team also helped Joy Pruitt, who recently moved to Shawnee.

“Sunny California is nothing like freezing Oklahoma," Pruitt said. "They could be out doing whatever, sitting doing video games or whatever they do, and they are out working and enjoying it. They are having fun."

The boys would normally be in off-season strength and fitness training. So, which is better: running sprints or picking up limbs?

“These guys probably think the limbs is the easier of the two I think,” said Assistant Coach Randy Henshaw. "It’s a good thing for the kids to feel some accountability and responsibility for the community."

“It feels good to give back to the community, yes, it does, especially knowing they support us and help us," said Junior Quarterback Heath Hunter. "It's great."

“People talk about all the bad they do," Rogers said. "People need to see the good they do too."