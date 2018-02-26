× State authorities investigating suspicious death of Oklahoma woman

CARNEGIE, Okla. – State authorities are investigating the suspicious death of an Oklahoma woman.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a check the welfare call at a Carnegie apartment.

When they arrived, they found 55-year-old Carla Renee Turney dead inside the apartment.

No details about the woman’s death have been released. Authorities are calling it suspicious.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her cause and manner of death.

The local police department asked for help from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

No other information is available at this time.