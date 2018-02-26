State-of-the-art technology installed at Oklahoma City Civic Center Music Hall for hearing impaired patrons

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Civic Center Music Hall invested in improvements for patrons with hearing aids with the installation of a new hearing loop system in the Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre.

Patrons with a hearing aid or cochlear implant are able to use the telecoil in their hearing device to pick up sound from the new loop system installed in the floor.

Patrons using hearing devices no longer need to check out a neck loop before the performance, as they did with the previous system.

“Our new hearing loop system welcomes people with hearing aids and cochlear implants back to the Civic Center,” said Interim Civic Center Manager John Siska. “People who use a hearing device can now hear performance as well as, if not better than, the person seated next to them, with no additional equipment. The Civic Center is committed to improving the experience for all patrons.”

Consult your audiologist for information about activating telecoil mode in a hearing aid or cochlear implant. Many people with hearing aids have a telecoil and don’t know it, and it’s often activated with a switch.

The hearing loop is a copper wire in the floor that serves all 2,477 seats in the Gaylord Theatre – the Civic Center’s main performance space – plus the concession stand and box office.

The copper wire and telecoil work together to connect the hearing device to the theater’s sound system using a magnetic field. It dramatically improves sound clarity for patrons using hearing aids.