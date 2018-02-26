Watch: Oklahoma boy’s reaction to getting first pair of glasses

MANGUM, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother was told that her son was blind, but she says she recently got a miracle.

Following a traumatic birth, a Mangum mother learned that her son was suffering from numerous health complications. In addition to several health issues, doctors told her that her son, Asher, was blind.

Recently, she got him his first pair of glasses.

“When his doctor looked at me and said I think he’s blind I cried and said he’s never gonna see my face. Today he saw my face. In a different way because he is blind in his right eye and very low vision in his left but he saw my face,” Dixie Fricovsky wrote on Facebook.