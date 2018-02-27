Affidavit: 18-year-old charged with manslaughter following deadly DUI crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – An 18-year-old girl who was allegedly driving under the influence has been officially charged following a deadly crash.

In December, police said 18-year-old Ashley Robison was speeding northbound on Eastern Ave. with 16-year-old Courtney Snodgrass, 19-year-old Sabre Stoddard and a 17-year-old male when she hit a center median.

The force caused the car to crash into the highway embankment and roll. Officials say Snodgrass and Stoddard were ejected from the vehicle as it continued to roll.

The probable cause affidavit states that Stoddard landed in the grass, but Snodgrass landed in the outside eastbound lane of I-240. At that point, Snodgrass was hit by at least one vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit states that Robison admitted that "she had been drinking and knew she was over the limit."

She was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence - causing great bodily injury and second-degree murder.

Earlier this week, Robison was charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter and causing an accident resulting in great bodily injury while driving under the influence.