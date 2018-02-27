× After Eight Year Drought, Cowboys Win In Hilton Coliseum

In their final conference road game of the season, the Oklahoma State Cowboys notched a 80-71 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones in Hilton Coliseum, a place where the Pokes had not won since 2010.

Jeffrey Carroll and Mitchell Solomon become the first Cowboys since 1954 to secure wins in every conference arena.

Carroll led OSU with 21 points and eight rebounds. Cameron McGriff added 19 points, and Solomon put up a double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Should Oklahoma State win out, the Cowboys have a chance to grab the six seed heading into the Big 12 Tournament.

Next up, OSU hosts Kansas on Saturday at 3 P.M. in their final game of the regular season.