‘Cat’ burglar terrifies felines during Oklahoma City animal hospital theft

OKLAHOMA CITY - A couple of 'guard cats' at a local animal hospital got quite a scare recently and didn't really live up to their title.

Dr. Nancy Worland, the owner of City Animal Hospital, said she awoke to a call from ADT Security around 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 10.

“I said, 'Oh, it's probably just the cats,'" Worland said. "And, then you can pull up the little thing where you can look at stuff remotely, and one of the cameras wasn't working so then I call and said, 'Well, you better send them.'”

Officials said Cotton and Mama Cat, the office pets at the hospital, were not to blame this time.

Instead, a stranger broke into the business along N.W. 23rd St. in search of cash.

“There's a point at which he tips the camera up," Worland said. "He discovers the camera, and he tips it up to look at the sky."

Inside the business, the alleged crook went through drawers at the front desk and sent the resident felines running.

“Well, he was in and out pretty quickly," Worland said. "The burglar alarm was going off, and rifled through some desks and ran out."

Worland said he got away with less than $100 and is just thankful her beloved pets are alright.

"You know, there's thousands of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment he could have just gone through and bashed, but the big thing is the animals, obviously, because everything else is replaceable," Worland said.

Oklahoma City police said the man could be seen walking away from a silver Chevy Impala and they believe it is missing a rim.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, you are urged to call the Crime Stoppers hot line at 405-235-7300. You can remain anonymous.