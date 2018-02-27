Checotah assistant police chief has died following tragic car crash

CHECOTAH, Okla. – A Checotah Assistant Police Chief has died following a tragic car crash.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 11, a Haskell County deputy stopped at a car accident near W. Liberty Rd. and Hwy 71.

When the deputy got out of her car, she found Checotah Police Assistant Chief Justin Durrett trapped underneath his Ford F150. Investigators say Durrett was driving along Hwy 71 when he lost control of his truck. The truck ended up running off of the road and rolled the vehicle.

Durrett was ejected from the vehicle and became trapped underneath the truck.

Durrett was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Authorities with the Haskell County Sheriff’s Department say he suffered multiple neck fractures.

Unfortunately, Durrett passed away from his injuries on Monday, February 26th.

He leaves behind two children

He is a 13-year veteran of the Checotah Police Department.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

If you would like to make a donation to help with his funeral expenses, the Checotah Police Department says there is an account in his name at the First Family Credit Union in Checotah.

A GoFundMe account has also been created for Durrett.