Edmond woman sentenced to federal prison for embezzling more than $450k, filing false tax return

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Edmond woman has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing nearly half a million dollars from her employer and filing a false tax return.

According to charges filed on June 14, 2017, Kay Locke worked as a bookkeeper at Delta Promotions Team Corporation in Oklahoma City from 2005 until April 2016.

In 2011, she was instructed to close a company credit card. However, she kept the credit card open, and used it and another company credit card for personal purchases and cash advances totaling approximately $454,824.69.

She then committed wire fraud by using company funds to pay these credit card bills.

Locke was also charged with filing a false 2015 federal income tax return, which reported less than $30,000 of total income.

Locke pleaded guilty to both charges on July 27, 2017.

She was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

The court also ordered her to pay $552,667.64 in restitution, which will be paid first to her former employer and then to the IRS.