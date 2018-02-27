× Governor Mary Fallin signs 2018 Fiscal Year budget bill

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Mary Fallin signed the Fiscal Year 2018 budget bill into law Tuesday.

The $6.9 billion budget bill, House Bill 1020XX, covers the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The measure cuts state spending by about $44.7 million and requires every state agency to cut about 2% from their budgets over the next four months.

“Developing a budget in this difficult fiscal and political climate is never easy. This budget keeps our government operating and, despite challenging circumstances, funds our core mission services. Passage of the Step Up Oklahoma plan, House Bill 1033XX that failed earlier this month would have helped fill our budget hole for the current fiscal year as well as put Oklahoma on a more stable budget path,” said Fallin.

She also signed HB 1021XX, which states legislative intent that a number of social service programs, mainly for the elderly and disabled, be kept at their original budgetary levels.