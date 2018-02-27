“I need to get downstairs,” Safe haven for pregnant women goes up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A women's shelter that has served as a safe place for homeless, pregnant women for years is now asking for help.

For more than 30 years, Rose Home has been helping women get back on their feet.

“It's a safe haven, you come in and they make you feel welcomed. They make sure you have everything that you need,” said Shauna, who does not want to use her last name for safety reasons.

However, a massive fire has put their mission at risk.

“I got to the back room of the house and one of the cribs was on fire, almost up to the ceiling,” said Shauna.

Shauna says the facility has been her home for the past five months, but that all changed on Sunday evening.

“I came back up down the hall to try to get the fire extinguisher off the wall, but I had my baby in one hand, and like, 'What am I doing? I need to get downstairs and get outside,” said Shauna.

Staff at the shelter tell News 4 that a phone charger plugged into the wall caught fire and engulfed the room, burning everything from light switches to toilet paper in the cabinet.

Officials at Rose Home say that the women and their babies lost everything they owned in the fire, and will now have to find another place to stay.

“There were four residents living in the house currently, and one was pregnant and three had newborns,” said Misty Warfield, co-director of Rose Home.

For now, the women are staying in hotels but say it is devastating to see everything reduced to a pile of rubble.

“This where we all brought our kids home from the hospital,” Shauna said.

The shelter is now asking for the public's help.

“They can help by donating diapers, wipes and formula and preferably size one and newborn in diapers,” said Warfield.

The mothers are also in need of Walmart gift cards or cash gifts.

Checks can be sent to Birth Choice, or dropped off at the south office location, at 4701 S. Western Ave. with "attention: Rose Home" on it.