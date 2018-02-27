“It was like she was there with me,” Oklahoma softball player honors late mother with home run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. -Lacey and Niki Davidson could always count on their mother to be in the stands, cheering them on.

"Even when she was going through chemo treatments or having a bad day, you never would know it," Lacey Davidson recalled. "She always went out of her way to come to every single softball game. She didn't miss one single game, I don't think."

Twana Davidson's dedication during those years didn't go unnoticed.

"The team loved her," Lacey said. "She loved all the girls. We were all super close."

Sadly, the cancer was too strong and ended up stealing Twana from them a couple of years ago.

Since her death, Davidson's teammates at Oklahoma Christian University have dedicated one game a year to Twana's memory.

This year, the Lady Eagles were playing Lubbock Christian University for their 'Strike Out Cancer Day.'

Although they were facing one of the top teams in their conference, Lacey says she knew something was different.

"It was like she was there with me and it was really special," said Davidson.

Before she went up to bat, Lacey says she was thinking about her mother.

"I'm just about to crush this ball," Davidson said. "I'm going to hit it and I'm going to do it for my mom."

She followed through on her promise, hitting a two-run homer that put her team up 9-0 in the fourth inning.

It also happened to be her first home run of the season.

Through everything, Lacey says her family and fellow softball players have been very supportive but nothing compares to the bond she now has with older sister Niki, who is a former player and graduate assistant.

"She stepped in whenever my mom passed away and she means so much to me," Lacey said. "She's my hero."

"It's really important for me to be able to take care of her, but I know in her own way, she takes care of me too," Niki Davidson said.

During the "Strike Out Cancer" events, the Lady Eagles raise funds to help local families battling cancer.

Lacey says before very time she is up to bat, she draws a "T" in the dirt next to home base in honor of her mom.