Man accused of setting fire at Oklahoma City hospital charged with arson

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of intentionally setting a fire at an Oklahoma City hospital has been charged with arson.

Last week, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center after learning about a fire in the emergency room.

The fire, which was inside a cabinet in one of the patient rooms in the emergency room, was already out when crews arrived at the hospital.

Upon further investigation, officials determined that a patient intentionally set linens on fire.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma County officials charged 37-year-old Jeronimo Velasquez with one count of first-degree arson.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Velasquez admitted to using a lighter to set things on fire. He admitted that he “did not want to be released from the hospital” because he believed people were trying to kill him.