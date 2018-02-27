Man arrested after allegedly assaulting victims with sheathed knife

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting several people with a sheathed knife.

On Feb. 26, officers were called to a car wash in southwest Oklahoma City following a reported domestic dispute. The victim told police that during an argument, her boyfriend assaulted her friends at a home nearby.

At some point, the group got into an argument with 33-year-old Timothy Smith.

According to the arrest report, Smith allegedly had a short “sheathed sword” and hit several people with it. One of the alleged victims even suffered a cut on his neck, the report states.

In addition to the cut, investigators say Smith also slashed a tire on the victim’s car.

The report states that when officers confronted Smith, he said he had a knife but did not own a sword.

Smith was arrested on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and destroying private property.