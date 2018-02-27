Medical examiner’s report releases details in 2-year-old boy’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY – A report from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office is giving investigators a better idea of what led to the death of a 2-year-old boy.

On June 7, officers were called to INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center after a toddler arrived at the hospital with significant burns to his lower body.

“Investigators responded to the hospital due to the extent of the injuries,” said Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

A couple of weeks later, investigators learned that 2-year-old Ezekiel Jones had passed away as the result of a brain bleed.

Authorities say they began taking a closer look at the case when the medical examiner determined the toddler's death was a homicide.

According to the report, Jones suffered scalding burns to 30 percent of his body about two weeks before his death. Officials say the toddler had second- and third-degree burns on his right forearm and hand, lower extremities, left shoulder, left groin, back, buttocks and back of the neck.

The medical examiner states that the toddler was placed in scalding hot water, and died from a brain bleed due to complications from the burns.