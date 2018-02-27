‘Moms Demand Action’ oppose proposed bills at Oklahoma capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An activist group that is pushing for stricter gun laws in Oklahoma gathered at the state capitol in opposition of multiple bills.

Over 100 people with the group 'Moms Demand Action' gathered on Tuesday at the capitol.

"We are here to talk about three bills, for the most part," said Alyson King with Moms Demand Action. "One is a bill that is in committee about guns on campus. One is about permit-less carry. The other is about expanding stand your ground."

One of those bills is House Bill 2951, which would allow law-abiding Oklahomans to carry a firearm for self defense without a permit.

"Currently, there are 12 states that have 'permit-less' carry legal, and it's legal in the state of Oklahoma if you're a resident of one of those constitutional carry states," said Rep. Jeff Coody, (R) District 63.

Coody believes it's a right Oklahomans deserve.

"We have taken away the rights of our citizens slowly through executive and legislative fiat for many, many years, and then we try to give those rights back to the people by charging them fees and taxes and forcing them to ask permission," Coody told News 4.

However, opponents of the bill like the law the way it currently is.

One of the goals of Moms Demand Action is to stop 'permit-less' carry from becoming a reality in Oklahoma.

"Oklahoma already has strong laws that ask people to get their permit with training, and they're required to do that and, if we have permit-less carry, that's going to take away our strong laws," King said.

HB 2951 is expected to be heard by a House committee at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.