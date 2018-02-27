Norman man accused of stealing claims to work for President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. – A man accused of stealing tags off cars had a big story for police, saying he was working for President Trump.

Employees at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on the corner of NE 12th Avenue ,off of Alameda Street, said they were alerted to the suspicious person early in the morning, not long after the store opened.

“We had a customer come in the lobby saying there was some guy stealing plates or something,” Drew Vaughn said.

He and coworker Randy Womack ran outside, jumped into the car, and quickly caught up to the suspect, Mark Montano.

Womack said he immediately discovered his plate was missing and that Montano had it.

“I was angry,” Womack said. “I mean, I just bought the car and it’s been broken into twice.”

The two men and a third customer from the store had Montano surrounded while police were on the way. However, Montano didn’t admit to stealing the plates.

According to the affidavit, he said, “he was working for Donald Trump,” and that the plates and vehicles were his.

“He said that they were his, that he took them off his car and he was on his way to the courthouse to do paperwork, and he was undercover, a DEA agent,” Womack said.

“Saying he was DEA, FBI, some CIA type stuff,” agreed Vaughn. "He was saying he was in the military, and all kinds of crazy stuff.”

Police discovered Montano had three license plates on him and the title to a truck, none of which were registered to him.

Now, Montano is charged with attempted burglary of an auto, knowingly concealing stole property, and public intoxication.