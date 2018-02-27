Oklahoma City police captain under investigation after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Donnie Newton had his pit bull, Fat Boy, cremated after he was shot and killed on February 22.

"I'm still devastated over it," Newton said. "I can't hardly, I think about it every night. I dream about it every night, you know, and it's really bothering me."

Newton said a neighbor shot and killed Fat Boy right in front of their home.

We now know the neighbor who did this is a captain with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Captain Brian Williford was off duty and carrying his personal rifle when he went to confront his neighbors about their dogs possibly bothering his cattle.

"He needs to lose his badge," Newton said. "He was not competent or with his speech, with anything. I mean I'd be scared for anybody's life if he had a gun in his hand."

According to a police report, Williford said he shot Fat Boy because the dog kept charging aggressively at him.

The family said that’s not true.

"I know my dog was not aggressive, came off the porch, sat there and barked twice," Newton said. "He shot him in the head and killed him right in front of my eyes."

"There is an investigation that has began," said Captain Bo Mathews with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "And, right now, there's not a lot to speak about because it's in the early stages."

Mathews said Internal Affairs is conducting an investigation.

He said Williford is not getting special treatment because he’s an officer.

"In this case, I don't know of any other cases in dog shootings where that person was arrested after he shot a dog, or a cat or an animal,” Mathews said.

Newton said he hopes the investigation is impartial but it still won’t bring back his dog.

"I miss him dearly," he said. "I loved that dog with all my heart, you know, I really did. It's sad."

Williford has been with the Oklahoma City Police Department for 32 years.