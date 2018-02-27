Oklahoma kindergartner wins contest after writing about his hero, the school custodian

LAWTON, Okla. – When an Oklahoma kindergartner learned about a creativity essay contest, he knew exactly what he wanted to say.

The Black Heritage Creative Contest asked students across the state to write about a significant African-American person in their life.

Hunter Borden, a kindergarten student at Crosby Park Elementary School, knew the perfect person.

Hunter has only known Larry Hicks for about six months, but in that time they have become good friends.

For the past 25 years, Hicks has been the custodian at Crosby Park Elementary School.

“He always talks, jokes and laughs with Mr. Larry,” Wendy Borden, Hunter’s mom, told KSWO. “He always gives him high fives and hugs and so he just loves Mr. Larry.”

Hunter says in addition to being his friend, ‘Mr. Larry’ is his hero because he was in the Army and works to keep all the students safe.

Hunter’s essay about ‘Mr. Larry’ ended up winning the contest. In recognition of his creativity, Hunter got tickets to the Oklahoma City Thunder game, $500, an autographed item and was recognized on the court.