Oklahoma man charged after child pornography allegedly found on Apple Watch

BETHANY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is now facing charges after a child allegedly found child pornography on his Apple Watch.

According to court documents, an 11-year-old made a disturbing discovery after borrowing David Orozco’s Apple Watch.

“An underage female, borrowed an iPhone watch from the suspect, not knowing there was child pornography on it,” Lt. Angelo Orefice, with the Bethany Police Department, told News 4. “She was trying to text message and it came up.”

According to the affidavit, Orozco said there were “likely more images of nude children still on his phone” and “he has looked at numerous images of nude children via the internet over the last year.”

Investigators allege that Orozco was making child pornography by using hidden cameras to take videos of minors. In all, authorities say they found over 1,500 images of child pornography and more than 200 videos.

On Monday, Oklahoma County officials charged Orozco with indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16, aggravated possession of obscene materials involving minors, three counts of manufacturing child pornography and using electronic equipment in a clandestine manner.