Oklahoma mother, daughter speak out after shooting suspect during violent armed robbery

Warning: Some viewers may find this video to be disturbing.

TULSA, Okla. – The owner of a Tulsa liquor store and her daughter are speaking out after they shot a suspect multiple times during an armed robbery.

On February 22, Tyrone Lee, 36, walked into Tina Ring’s liquor store and pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the mother and daughter who were working.

Surveillance video shows Lee enter the liquor store and immediately go to the register, grabbing cash.

When Lee tries to walk out of the door, the family hit their security system, which is supposed to automatically lock all doors. In theory, the alleged thief would have been trapped between two glass doors.

However, the interior door didn’t shut fast enough, and Lee was able to get back into the store and point the gun at the women.

“We just ducked to take cover, and then I saw his shotgun and his face and then that’s when I pulled the first round,” Ring told FOX 23.

“They shot him multiple times and he kept coming. He took the gun away and he pistol whipped the woman,” Sgt. Brandon Watkins said.

That’s when Ring’s daughter, Ashley Lee, took action.

“When I seen him hit her in the head and her face just go white, and her eyes, she had her eyes on me the entire time and it was like, I wanted to help her and so, I didn’t want to shoot her and I didn’t want to shoot him, but how can he hurt my mom? So, I mean in her defense, I did what I had to,” said Lee.

Both women say they saved each other’s lives and are extremely thankful for each other.

According to KJRH, Lee is accused of robbing nearly a dozen of other businesses.