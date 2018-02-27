Strip club owner, managers charged with maintaining drug house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The owner and two managers of an Oklahoma City strip club, raided by a vice unit last fall, have been charged with maintaining a drug house.

Heather Lane Emerson, 43, Kevin Lee Davis, 53, and Bruce Daniel Krenz, 59, are all facing one felony count of maintaining a business where controlled substances were kept. Charges were filed in Oklahoma County Court Monday.

News 4 was there when the Oklahoma City Police Vice Enforcement Unit raided the Midway Island strip club, located at 5215 NW 10th Street, on the evening of October 27, 2017. At the time, police told News 4 the vice unit was working an undercover narcotics operation and officers were serving a search warrant where it was suspected drugs were being sold.

Monday's charges, along with arrest warrant and search warrant affidavits, show it's an investigation that began back in June 2016, after police received information that more than adult entertainment was going on inside, including "lewd acts and narcotic sales taking place at the club," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Oklahoma City and Del City police had recently worked an investigation of the now-demolished Del City strip club Fantasy Island, that led to more than 15 arrests, including for prostitution and narcotics activities.

The owner of that club and Midway Island, Michael Dean Billings, has since been convicted and sentenced to 14 years in federal prison relating to sex crimes with an underage girl in Peru. Billings is the former husband of Emerson, who took over control of the club.

Over the course of the 16-month investigation, court documents say undercover officers noticed dancers trying to engage in physical sexual acts with customers, offering sex for money and selling drugs -- in sight of club managers -- to officers.

According to the affidavits, at least three notices were delivered to the property owner, Emerson and an attorney for the club, notifying them of the prostitution and drug-related activity being done on site and that it should stop.

At times, management -- through attorneys -- said the problems would be addressed; but police say it continued.

During the October raid, officers found marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, three guns -- two that were stolen and one with a filed off serial number -- and more than $13,000 in cash, according to an arrest warrant return.

In the arrest warrants, police wrote it's "...clear the patrons of this establishment come to this particular business, not for the sole purpose of adult entertainment and to consume regulated beverages, but to also engage in the criminal acts which were so pervasive, they occurred in the open and were common knowledge upon the patrons."

According to police reports detailing the raid, seven people were arrested, including some dancers and the two managers, Davis and Krenz. Emerson was arrested a couple days later.

Calls and messages for comment from the club's attorney have not yet been returned.