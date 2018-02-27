Suspect in custody after North Carolina man killed on Facebook Live

A man suspected of shooting and killing another man who was streaming live on Facebook in North Carolina has been arrested Tuesday morning, said authorities.

Douglas Colson, 65, was arrested on suspicion of shooting Prentis Robinson as Robinson was recording himself walking on Monday in the town of Wingate, said Union County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Underwood.

Colson was being held without bond on an initial charge of murder, said the sheriff’s office website. Underwood did not release further information about the arrest.

Robinson, a 55-year-old whose Facebook page is filled with videos of him playing instruments and walking down streets with a selfie-stick, was transmitting himself live on Facebook Monday morning when the shooting happened.

Selfie-stick in hand, he’d been complaining about a family member who Robinson claimed stole one of his three cellphones, reported WSOC. According to WSOC, the video showed him stopping at the Wingate Police Department to report the alleged theft.

The Facebook video shows Robinson as he left the station, walked up a hill toward his home and exchanged a few words with another man.

Then, there was gunfire and Robinson, along with his phone, fell to the ground.

“I’d just spoke to him,” Wingate police Chief Donnie Gay told WSOC. “It was, I just… It’s hard to say anything about that. I just got through talking to him.”

Robinson was found face down on the street.

Police have not released information about a possible motive or what led them to suspect Colson.

The fatal shooting led to a lockdown at nearby Wingate University, which is less than a mile from the scene. Wingate Elementary School was also placed on lockdown, WSOC reported.