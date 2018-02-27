× Thunder Manage Magic, Final 112-105

Despite allowing seven threes from the 18-41 Orlando Magic in just the first quarter, Oklahoma City locked down and got the job done against their Monday night opponent.

Oklahoma City notched their first home win since the All Star Break with a seven point victory over the Magic, returning the favor from a 13 point loss in Orlando back in November.

Paul George finished with a game high 26 points, but the Thunder bench also shone, with four players finishing in double digits and outscoring their Orlando counterparts 48-24.

Oklahoma City will play their next three games on the road, beginning with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.