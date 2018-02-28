× Affidavit: Oklahoma City photographer accused of sexually assaulting woman during photo shoot

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City photographer was taken into custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a photo shoot.

On Feb. 27, officers were called to a McDonald’s parking lot after a victim told dispatchers that she had just been assaulted at a studio.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that she had arranged to do a photo shoot with 35-year-old Victor Harris at his studio, and says she had worked with him in the past.

The victim said their relationship was purely professional and nothing had ever happened during their previous photo shoots. However, she says that she had always been with other designers and models during those instances.

During the latest photo shoot, the victim told authorities that there was going to be several clothed shots and a few artistic nude photos taken.

After the clothed photos were taken, the victim said she took her clothes off and sat in front of a photo backdrop. The victim says she was able to view several of the photos and nothing looked out of the ordinary.

The affidavit states that the victim told police that Harris said she needed to “spread her legs open for another part of the photo shoot.” The victim says she told Harris that she was uncomfortable with that, but he then explained that it was simply for a different angle.

The victim told authorities that when she was lying down, Harris allegedly “placed his arms around her legs” and began performing oral sex. The victim said she immediately jumped up, and Harris began to apologize and said “it shouldn’t have happened that way.”

The victim says she immediately left, and stopped in the McDonald’s parking lot to meet with police.

Harris was arrested on one count of first-degree rape by instrumentation.