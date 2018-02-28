× Bracket Set for Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament in OKC

With the regular season finishing up Tuesday, the bracket is set for this year’s Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The event starts Friday evening with two first round games.

Both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma have first round byes and will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Here’s the complete tournament schedule:

Friday, March 2 (FCS-Central)

Game 1: No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 Kansas 6:00 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Texas Tech 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3 (FSN)

Game 3: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 TCU 11:00 a.m.

Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 Winner 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 Texas vs. Game 2 Winner 6:00 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 West Virginia 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 4 (FS1)

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner 2:00 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner 4:30 p.m.

Monday, March 5 (FS1)

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner 8:00 p.m.

All Times Listed as Central