Cowgirls and Sooners Earn Big 12 Honors

Five players from Oklahoma and three from Oklahoma State were honored by the Big 12 Conference coaches on Wednesday, with the release of the league’s postseason awards.

OU center Vionise Pierre-Louis, OSU center Kaylee Jensen, and OSU guard Loryn Goodwin were all named first team All-Big 12.

Oklahoma guard Gabbi Ortiz was named second team All-Big 12.

Oklahoma guard Shaina Pellington was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, while Goodwin was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, and also made the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

Pellington, OU’s Ana Llanusa and OSU’s Braxtin Miller all made the All-Big 12 Freshman team.

Pellington, Llanusa, Miller, and OU graduate student Maddie Manning all made All-Big honorable mention.

Here is the complete list of Big 12 awards as voted on by the league’s coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players:

2017-18 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards

Coach of the Year: Kim Mulkey, Baylor (18th season at Baylor, 18th overall)**

Player of the Year: Kalani Brown, Baylor, C, 6-7, Jr., Slidell, La.**

Defensive Player of the Year: Lauren Cox, Baylor, F, 6-4, So., Flower Mound, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Loryn Goodwin, Oklahoma State, G, 5-9, Gr., Cypress, Texas

Freshman of the Year: Shaina Pellington, Oklahoma, G, 5-7, Pickering, Ontario, Canada

Sixth Man Award: Amy Okonkwo, TCU, F, 6-2, Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

** Unanimous Selection

All-Big 12 First Team (honors listed alphabetical by school)

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown Kalani Brown^** Baylor C 6-7 Jr. Slidell, La. Lauren Cox Baylor G 5-11 So. Loganholme, Queensland, Australia Bridget Carleton^** Iowa State G 6-1 Jr. Chatham, Ontario, Canada Vionise Pierre-Louis> Oklahoma C 6-4 Sr. Lake Worth, Fla. Loryn Goodwin** Oklahoma State G 5-9 Gr. Cypress, Texas Kaylee Jensen%^** Oklahoma State C 6-4 Sr. Genoa, Neb. Ariel Atkins%^ Texas G 5-11 Sr. Duncanville, Texas Brooke McCarty+^** Texas G 5-4 Sr. League City, Texas Teana Muldrow West Virginia F 6-1 Sr. East Orange, N.J.

All-Big 12 Second Team

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown Kayla Goth Kansas State G 6-0 Jr. DeForest, Wis. Gabbi Ortiz Oklahoma G 5-9 Sr. Racine, Wis. Amy Okonkwo TCU F 6-2 Jr. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Lashann Higgs Texas G 5-9 Jr. Round Rock, Texas Naomi Davenport West Virginia G/F 6-0 Jr. Cincinnati, Ohio

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Dekeiya Cohen (Baylor), Christalah Lyons (Kansas), Peyton Williams (Kansas State), Ana Llanusa (Oklahoma), Maddie Manning (Oklahoma), Shaina Pellington (Oklahoma), Braxtin Miller (Oklahoma State), Jordan Moore (TCU), Kianna Ray (TCU), Chania Ray (West Virginia).

** Unanimous First Team Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)

^ 2016-17 All-Big 12 First Team

> 2016-17 All-Big 12 Second Team

+ 2015-16 All-Big 12 First Team Selection

% 2015-16 All-Big 12 Second Team Selection

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown Lauren Cox** Baylor F 6-4 So. Flower Mound, Texas Kristy Wallace Baylor G 5-11 Sr. Loganholme, Queensland, Australia Loryn Goodwin Oklahoma State G 5-9 Gr. Cypress, Texas Ariel Atkins^ Texas G 5-11 Sr. Duncanville, Texas Lashann Higgs Texas G 5-9 Jr. Round Rock, Texas

** Unanimous Selection

^2016-17 Selection

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Player School Pos Ht Hometown Alexis Morris Baylor G 5-6 Beaumont, Texas Rachel Ranke Kansas State G 6-1 Burnsville, Minn. Ana Llanusa Oklahoma G 6-0 Choctaw, Okla. Shaina Pellington** Oklahoma G 5-7 Pickering, Ontario, Canada Braxtin Miller** Oklahoma State G 5-10 Centerville, Ohio

** Unanimous Selection