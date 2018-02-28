Midwest City police ask community volunteers to use their cameras to solve crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - It's a program police said could cut the time it takes to solve a crime in half.

They are asking the community to get involved by registering their surveillance cameras.

"We really recognize the value of surveillance video and also the value of the citizens' help and participation in helping us identify these people," said Lt. Steve Simonson, an officer with the Midwest City Police Department's Community Action Division.

The effectiveness is evident on the Midwest City Police Department's Facebook and Twitter pages.

There, you'll find countless surveillance videos and photos posted in hopes the community will have some answers.

In some cases - a comment or click has helped solve a crime.

So, now, they're taking it a step further by asking for the community to help keep an eye on their neighborhood by using their personal surveillance cameras.

Here's how it works: you register on the Midwest City Police Department's website. All you have to give them is your name, phone number and address.

An officer will call you to verify your registration, then your location will be added to a map. Any time there is a crime in your area, you could be contacted by an officer who will want to review your footage.

"It's nothing that somebody's going to be able to type, and type into a computer and say, 'Oh, there's all the surveillance cameras,' so the information will be safeguarded," Simonson said.

The program is still in its infancy stage at the Midwest City Police Department and has not been used yet, but authorities said it has proven effective for other departments, like Moore.

They are hopeful it will help in Midwest City too, as they ease the concerns of some residents.

"There's no fears, and we don't have any ulterior motives for doing this," Simonson said. "It's trying to find another way to provide them quality law enforcement services."

If you'd like to register your camera click here.