Newcastle teen critically injured in crash says first words since accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Newcastle teen who was critically injured in a crash back in December is making progress in his recovery.

Caleb Freeman and his brother, Clayton, were on their way to an OU basketball game when their vehicle crashed on December 19th.

Both were rushed to the OU Medical Center. Clayton was released not long after with minor injuries.

Caleb escaped without a broken bone, but suffered major brain trauma.

Since then, Caleb has been making great progress in his recovery, according to family members.

“Caleb had another good night. He slept very well. We praise the Lord for this. He also had a very good day. He had good therapy sessions and continues to progress in small ways each and every day. We are so grateful for the progress we are seeing!” said Caleb’s dad, Jeremy Freeman, last Wednesday.

His family says he still needs to improve with swallowing, and does move his head when it comes to “yes” or “no” commands.

“We love when he does that. He is becoming more and more consistent with responses!” said Jeremy Freeman.

Along with doing very well with his responses, on Tuesday, Caleb’s family said the teen finally said his first words since the accident.

“Many of you have prayed his first word would be ‘mom,’ and guess what…his first word was mom. He also said hi and ow! Can you believe it???” the family shared on Facebook. “We serve THE God of miracles. We are in awe of our God…stunned, speechless, grateful, overwhelmed…just incredibly thankful to God for what He did today.”

The family is asking for continued support and prayers through Caleb’s recovery.

God of Miracles

Update from Caleb’s dad 2/27/18 We play music for Caleb all the time. We often play music from his playlists on his phone. One of the songs on his playlist is, God of miracles. We have listened to that and prayed it over him countless times. We have experienced miracles along the way, like the fact that he even survived the accident, but today, Caleb took a massive step forward. Last night, Emily and I were spending some time with Caleb and he was very responsive. At one point, I showed him a baby picture and asked him if he knew who that was. He took his index finger and pointed to himself. He was responding like that in many different ways. Needless to say, we went to bed very excited and pleased last night. Related Story

Family provides update on Newcastle teen critically injured in crash three weeks ago Today, it is hard to believe, but Caleb exceeded those responses. If you will remember, his initial alertness score was a 3 of 23. He went up to a 7 and last week to an 11. Today, he scored 22 out of 23. He also amazingly answered many questions as he pointed out answers on a page with his index finger. For example: his speech therapist asked him, “Caleb, what year is it? 2018, 2001, or 2008?” He took his finger and pointed to 2018. He did this correctly 9 out of 10 times to different questions. They asked many different questions and he just kept answering them…he knows he’s in Denver, he knows he’s at the Craig Hospital, he knows he was in a car accident, and he knows he injured his brain! He picked all those answers with his finger. Then his speech therapist showed him pictures with words underneath. For example: she showed him a picture of a tassel. He had to look at the picture and pick the right word from a list of three different words. He did it perfectly 10 out of 10 times! IT WAS AWESOME!!! THEN…drumroll please…the speech therapist took a white dry erase board and asked him to write his name…WHICH HE DID!!! He also drew a triangle and copied the word hammer. As he did these things, we wept and rejoiced and praised God!!! Every single person caring for Caleb CANNOT believe his quick progress. Friends, what happened today was nothing short of a miracle. God has used therapists, doctors, nurses, etc…but make no mistake, God was mightily at work today. To top it off, Caleb also spoke today! Many of you have prayed his first word would be “mom,” and guess what…his first word was mom. He also said hi and ow! Can you believe it??? We serve THE God of miracles. We are in awe of our God…stunned, speechless, grateful, overwhelmed…just incredibly thankful to God for what He did today. Caleb is well on the way! PLEASE KEEP PRAYING and CALLING OUT TO GOD FOR FULL AND COMPLETE HEALING! We serve the God of miracles! Today, we truly experienced, #ButGod Here is the video of Caleb writing his name. It is absolutely incredible!

Caleb’s progress can be followed on the Pray for Caleb Freeman Facebook page, and a YouCaring account has been set up to help his family pay for his medical bills.