NFL committee agrees: Dez caught it

DALLAS – Dallas Cowboys fans and the NFL can finally agree- Dez caught it.

According to ESPN, the NFL competition committee has reached a unanimous agreement that some of the most controversial plays should be ruled as a complete catch in the future.

New York Giants owner John Mara says one of those controversial plays involved Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant in the 2014 playoffs.

The non-catch that upset an entire fan base occurred during the 2015 NFC Divisional Round when the Cowboys were battling the Green Bay Packers. Bryant appeared to make a 31-yard reception on a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Green Bay challenged the call, and it was reversed when the referees ruled that Bryant didn’t maintain control of the ball when he went to the ground.

The Cowboys ended up losing the game 26-21 and was eliminated from the playoffs.

“I think where we are unanimous, are plays like the Dez Bryant play in Green Bay, going to the ground, the Calvin Johnson play from a couple of years ago. I think all of us agree that those should be completions. So let’s write the language to make them completions,” Mara told ESPN.

The comments come after the Washington Post reported that the committee was looking into eliminating the rule that requires receivers to maintain possession of the football after hitting the ground.

NFL competition committee is discussing eliminating the portion of the catch rule that requires a receiver to maintain possession of the football while on the ground. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 27, 2018

Team owners will vote on any rule changes next month.