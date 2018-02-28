Norman woman jailed for stabbing husband on wedding anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A couple's milestone day together took a dark turn, ending with a woman in jail and her husband in the hospital.

Police were called to the apartments at 300 Hal Muldrow Drive after a distraught man called 911 from the safety of his truck.

"My wife stabbed me and now she's trying to tear my truck up," he told the 911 dispatcher. "Believe it or not, it's our one year anniversary today."

Police said he and his wife, suspect Sheila Dorn, spent the day celebrating.

"They had both been consuming alcohol throughout the day," said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department.

But, their celebration became an ugly fight, when the man said Dorn wanted to drive. He told the dispatcher that because she was intoxicated, he wouldn't let her.

"I tried to calm her down, but she just kept getting worse and worse and worse," he said on the 911 call.

Then, he told the dispatcher the fight escalated to violence.

"She stabbed me with a knife, stabbed me with keys, pencils," he said. "She stuck a knife in me, I mean, I don't know how deep it went but I had to pull it out of me."

Police said the man spent the rest of his anniversary in emergency surgery.

"There were some internal injuries that occurred from the stab wound that was on his chest underneath the heart area," Jensen said. "So, it did cause some internal injuries there that had to be repaired through surgery."

Now, Dorn is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Her bond is set at $200,000.