OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near Wilshire Boulevard and N.E. 79th Place early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Officials said after the victim was shot, they drove to the back of the complex where they were found by a resident.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

