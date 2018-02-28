× Officials: Student suspended following threat at Oklahoma high school

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma school district says police are investigating following a threat at a local high school.

On Wednesday, officials from the Moore Public School District alerted parents to a threat at Westmoore High School.

According to the alert, a student showed other students a picture of himself holding a handgun and told his classmates not to come to school tomorrow.

Administrators learned of the threat, and immediately called the local police department.

Officials searched the student and the school, but they say no weapons were found.

Now, the police department is handling the investigation.

“Be assured that Moore Public Schools will fully cooperate with law enforcement in this investigation and will vigorously pursue criminal charges. The student has been suspended consistent with Moore Public Schools Policy and Procedures. This type of behavior will not be tolerated at any campus. The Westmoore campus was significantly disrupted today by this threat, but know that Westmoore and every Moore School campus will do whatever is necessary to investigate reports of this nature,” the alert read.