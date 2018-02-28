× Oklahoma City Council approves first street improvement projects

OKLAHOMA CITY – After Oklahoma City voters approved a sales tax increase to improve roads and streets, the Oklahoma City Council has approved the first projects.

In September, Oklahoma City voters approved the Better Streets, Safer City package of bond and sales tax projects. The package includes a 27-month penny sales tax to fund street resurfacing, street enhancements, sidewalks, trails and bike lanes.

Sales tax collections began less than two months ago, but the Oklahoma City Council has already chosen several projects to focus on.

On Tuesday, the council approved the recommendation of an advisory board to move forward on a list of 16 street resurfacing projects. The projects are spread throughout Oklahoma City on busy streets with the greatest need for improvements.

In all, the projects will cost about $18.9 million and will be as follows:

N. Rockwell Ave., from W. Wilshire Blvd. to W. Britton Rd.

N. MacArthur Blvd., from W. Wilshire Blvd. to W. Britton Rd.

N.W. 50th St., from N. May Ave. to N. Penn Ave.

N.W. 36th St., from N. Penn Ave. to N. Western Ave.

S. Portland Ave., from S.W. 44th St. to S.W. 29th St.

W. Reno Ave., from S. Portland Ave. to S. Meridian Ave.

S.W. 29th St., from S. Western Ave. to S. Shields Blvd.

S. Peebly Rd., from S.E. 74th St. to S.E. 59th St.

S.W. 104th St., from S. Western Ave. to S. Santa Fe Ave.

S.W. 89th St., from S. Western Ave. to S. Santa Fe Ave.

S.W. 29th St., from S. Western Ave. to S. Penn Ave.

W. Reno Ave., from N. Western Ave. to N. Penn Ave.

MLK Ave., from N.E. 23rd St. to N. E. 36th St.

N.E 63rd St., from Midwest Blvd. to Douglas Blvd.

N. Penn Ave., from N.W. 122nd St. to Memorial Rd.

N. MacArthur Blvd., from W. Hefner Rd. to N.W. 122nd St.

Construction on the projects is expected to begin this spring.