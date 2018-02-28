Oklahoma City police release sketches of men wanted in rape, home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department released sketches of two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and rape.

Police say two men committed a home invasion around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 6300 block of W. Wilshire Blvd.

Two men with guns forced their way into an apartment, raped a female victim, and shot a male victim.

Suspect One:

Black male, dark-skinned, mid-to-late 20s, 5’7″, 150lbs, skinny dreadlocks down to the shoulder

Suspect Two:

Black male, light-skinned, mid 20s, 5’8″, 155lbs, right eye described as being “lazy” or possibly blind in the right eye, slight moustache

The suspects were possibly driving an older model 4-door white car.

If you have any information on the case, call Oklahoma City police immediately at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online here.