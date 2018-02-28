Oklahoma teen dies after vehicle crashes

ALVA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an Oklahoma teen died after his vehicle crashed.

Officials say it happened Monday around 6 p.m. near Alva.

18-year-old Korry Day was driving westbound on Flynn Street when he lost control on a sand and gravel road.

His vehicle then “went into a broad slide, departed the roadway to the right and overturned 2 1/4 times.”

He was ejected approximately 85 feet west of point of impact.

OHP says the cause of the collision was due to an unsafe speed for the type and condition of the road.

Day was not wearing his seatbelt.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.