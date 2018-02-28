OSBI: Woman still missing nearly 22 years later

JAY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a woman is still missing – nearly 22 years later.

Barbara Ann Willard was last seen June 14, 1996, leaving her work at the Simmons Chicken Processing Plant in Jay, Oklahoma.

The 29-year-old was reported missing several days later on June 17, 1996.

Her 1986 Mercury Cougar was found abandoned in rural Delaware County on June 26, 1996.

Evidence gathered from the car indicated foul play.

Willard has not been seen since.

The OSBI is asking anyone with information to come forward.