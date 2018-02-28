× OU’s Trae Young Semifinalist for Naismith Trophy

Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young is one of 10 semifinalists for the James A. Naismith Trophy, which is awarded to college basketball’s national player of the year.

Young leads the nation in both scoring (28.0 points per game) and assists (9.0), and could become the first player to ever lead the nation in both categories in the same season.

Young has already set the single season points record in the Big 12 with 811 points.

He’s just 18 assists shy of breaking the NCAA freshman record, set by Duke’s Bobby Hurley in 1989-90.