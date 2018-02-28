× Person of interest in 2016 murder in Louisiana captured in Oklahoma City

BALDWIN, La. – A man wanted in connection to a 2016 murder in Louisiana was captured in Oklahoma City.

On December 18, 2016, 45-year-old Reynell Lockett Richard was found dead near a highway intersection in Baldwin, La., KLFY reports.

One year later, her estranged husband, 51-year-old Russell Anthony Richard, was named as a person of interest in her death.

This week, Russell was arrested on separate charges in Oklahoma City.

He is now awaiting extradition to Baldwin, La.