OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing a wallet at an Oklahoma City grocery store.

On Wednesday, police released photos of a man wanted in connection to a wallet theft at a grocery store in the 6000 block of N. Western Ave.

Police say the victim’s credit card was used to buy a laptop computer shortly after the theft.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.