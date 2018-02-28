Police searching for man accused of stealing scratch-off lottery tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man accused of taking advantage of a cashier’s kindness.

On Feb. 15, officers were called to the Circle K gas station, in the 12000 block of N. MacArthur Blvd., following a reported theft.

According to the police report, the cashier said a young man came into the convenience store and said his car was out of gas and asked if she had any money that he could have to get gas.

The cashier says she gave the man a $20 bill and the man went outside to put gas in his car.

About a minute later, the cashier says the man came back inside and asked if he could borrow a pair of scissors. She says she went to the back to get some scissors and saw the suspect run from the store.

At that point, she noticed that he had grabbed several scratch-off lottery tickets from behind the counter.

The report states that the man is described as being an 18-year-old to 24-year-old black man with his hair split down the middle, half blonde and half black. He was wearing a black t-shirt and a black jacket with a tan lining, and was seen getting into a dark blue or black Dodge hatchback car.

The report states that he did not have any facial hair, glasses or noticeable scars or tattoos.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.