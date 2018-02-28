Prosecutors: Brazilian couple flight risk in kidnapping case

HOUSTON – Prosecutors are asking that a Brazilian couple accused of helping their daughter kidnap their Texas grandson and keep him in Brazil for the last five years be held without bond, alleging they would use their vast wealth to flee the U.S.

However, attorneys for Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes told a magistrate judge in Houston on Wednesday that they’re not a flight risk.

Prosecutors allege the couple helped their daughter, Marcelle Guimaraes, keep her son in Brazil after she took him there in 2013 and failed to return to the United States, violating a custody order.

Marcelle Guimaraes, who’s also indicted in the case, and her son both remain in Brazil.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Palermo delayed a bond decision until at least Friday and wants more information on the couple’s finances.