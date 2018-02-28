× School Resource Officer Program created in Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. – The City of Anadarko and the Anadarko Police Department have announced the creation and implementation of a School Resource Officer Program (SRO).

The program will help ensure the safety of the community’s young people, and will also serve as a platform to develop positive interactions and relationships between students and law enforcement.

“We are very excited and grateful to enter into this partnership with the City of Anadarko. The SRO program is designed to be both preventative and supportive, while also providing us with an additional resource in our safety programs and procedures. The SRO will develop positive relationships with students and staff and will also be a positive liaison between the school and community,” said Anadarko Public Schools Superintendent Cindy Hackney.

“The safety of our young people at school is an essential part of delivering a quality education. I am so pleased that Anadarko Public Schools has taken this step. City officials have been working diligently to improve the quality of life in Anadarko and quality public education is a key component of economic development. By improving school safety, we also improve the quality of our public schools, substantially increasing the opportunities for economic improvement in our City,” said City of Andarko Mayor Kyle Eastwood.