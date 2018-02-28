× Sooners Road Woes Continue In Waco, OU Falls 87-64.

The Oklahoma Sooners could not end their road losing ways in Waco, falling to the Bears 87-64.

The loss marked OU’s ninth straight defeat away from the Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners struggled to generate offense from the outset, making only 20 percent of their shots in the first half and trailed by 20 heading into the locker room.

Trae Young finished with 18 points and five assists. With another game left on the schedule, Young set a Big 12 record for most points scored in a single season (previously held by Michael Beasley).

Christian James was the only other player who finished in double digits for Oklahoma as he added 14 to the Sooners final score.

The Bears had five players finish in double digits, led by Terry Maston who had a game high 23.

Next up, Oklahoma finishes their regular season conference play at home on Friday as they host the Iowa State Cyclones