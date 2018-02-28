Stillwater woman wants to thank Good Samaritan for rushing to her aid after car accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman wants to thank a good Samaritan for rushing to her aide after a car crash on Valentine’s Day.

It happened at the intersection of 6th and Duck.

"My kid picked up a small toy. He was like, 'Mom, what’s this?'" Samantha Mercer told News 4. "And, he just shoved it up his nose."

The toy was stuck. So, Mercer got in her car and headed toward a hospital with her 3-year-old son.

“Right there, at that gas station, Cowboy Corner, I guess, this girl was trying to turn into the gas station and wasn’t paying attention," Mercer said.

The teen slammed right into the driver's side of Mercer's car. Her son was sitting in the seat right behind her.

“I kind of just froze for a minute, like 'What just happened?'" Mercer said. "Then, I tried to get out of my car because my son was like, 'Mom, Mommy!'"

She was still in shock and having trouble getting out of the vehicle.

"I look up, and there’s this red truck there. He’s like, 'Hey, are y’all okay? Did anybody call 911?' And, I’m like, 'No, I’ll do that!'" Mercer said. “He kind of kept me on track on what I needed to be doing. He probably feels like he didn’t do much when he stopped. But, there was so much traffic that day."

Thankfully, both Mercer and her son are okay.

Now, she's hoping to find the kind stranger who stopped so she can thank him.

“He was the only one that stopped with everyone else just driving around us," Mercer said. "He stayed there until the cops got there, and all I know about him is he drives a red truck."

Mercer said the driver who hit her stayed at the scene, approached Mercer when police arrived and apologized.